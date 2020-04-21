Strong winds prompt special weather statement for London-Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

It’ll be a windy Tuesday in the London, Ont., region thanks to the return of cold arctic air.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for much of southwestern Ontario, including London and Middlesex County.

The national weather agency says “a sharp arctic cold front” hit the region Tuesday morning, resulting in northwest winds gusting to 70 kilometres per hour and possibly even 80 kilometres per hour in some areas.

London also saw snow Tuesday morning that’s expected to taper off by the afternoon, though a chance of flurries remains. The winds are expected to slowly die down in the evening.

The weather agency adds that gusting winds could potentially cause isolated power outages.

Environment Canada is forecasting a few more cold days in London before daily highs climb to the double digits.

The weather agency says the high is expected to reach just 3 C on Tuesday and Wednesday and 5 C on Thursday before climbing to 13 C and 15 C on Friday and Saturday, respectively.