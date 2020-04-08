London, Ont.-area residents react to lighting, hailstorm Tuesday night

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in the London, Ont., area had a bit of light show Tuesday night as a thunderstorm in the region brought with it lightning and hail.

Environment Canada reports show that London had 14.5 millimetres of rain.

Many locals took to social media to share imagines of the late-night storm.

Ward 7 Coun. Josh Morgan shared a picture of hail that was a centimetre long.

Thunder, lightning, and some serious sized hail in NW #ldnont tonight. pic.twitter.com/fpF8PA8CPj — Josh Morgan (@JoshMorganLDN) April 8, 2020

Other Londoners shared similar tweets.

Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer also took to social media to share videos and pictures of his street covered in hail and rain.

The storm system moved through the southwestern region, going as far north as Blyth and as far south as Port Stanley.

Global News editor Matthew Trevithick also took to Twitter, sharing a picture of what the storm looked like on radar.

In case you’re wondering what the radar looks like right now… #ldnont #onstorm pic.twitter.com/omfgsldIp3 — Matt Trevithick (@M_Trevithick) April 8, 2020

Meteorologists predict that Wednesday will be a mix of sun and clouds for Londoners, with more showers expected overnight.

Heading into the long weekend, there is a chance of rain or even flurries Thursday night, with a low of 0 C and clouds expected for all of Friday.

Saturday will be a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 9 C, and Sunday has a 60 per cent chance of showers with a high of 10 C.