Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Ottawa Senators tap former Arizona Coyotes exec to lead business

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2020 9:33 am
Anthony LeBlanc, Founding Partner, Schooners Sports and Entertainment, speaks at a press conference in Moncton, N.B., on Friday, March 29, 2019. The Ottawa Senators have named LeBlanc as its president of business operations. LeBlanc was most recently a founding partner of Schooner Sports and Entertainment, a group trying to bring a CFL team to Halifax. .
Anthony LeBlanc, Founding Partner, Schooners Sports and Entertainment, speaks at a press conference in Moncton, N.B., on Friday, March 29, 2019. The Ottawa Senators have named LeBlanc as its president of business operations. LeBlanc was most recently a founding partner of Schooner Sports and Entertainment, a group trying to bring a CFL team to Halifax. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward

The Ottawa Senators have named Anthony LeBlanc as their president of business operations.

LeBlanc was most recently a founding partner of Schooner Sports and Entertainment, a group trying to bring a CFL team to Halifax.

He served as president, chief executive officer and alternate governor of the Arizona Coyotes from 2013 to 2017. Prior to joining the Coyotes, LeBlanc was vice president of global sales for Canadian tech company BlackBerry Limited.

READ MORE: Senators fire CEO Jim Little

The Senators announced LeBlanc’s hiring around six weeks after former CEO Jim Little was fired. Little spent less than two months on the job.

The Senators said Little was fired due to behaviour “inconsistent” with the core values of the team and the NHL, but Little said the reasons for his dismissal were the result of a heated disagreement between himself and team owner Eugene Melnyk.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
NHLOttawa SenatorsOttawa hockeyArizona CoyotesEugene MelnykAnthony LeblancJim Little
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.