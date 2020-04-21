The Queen offers sympathies to Nova Scotians following mass shooting  

Send this page to someone via email

Queen Elizabeth II is sending her condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims of Nova Scotia’s mass shooting.

“Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Nova Scotia,” the statement from the Royal Family reads.

“I … pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other police services who selflessly responded to these devastating attacks, and to the emergency services who are supporting those who have been injured and affected.”

The Queen concluded the statement by saying her thoughts and prayers are with the people of Nova Scotia and all Canadians at this time.

The Queen's message to the people of Nova Scotia: pic.twitter.com/sucHkZM0FC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020

The White House issued a statement of its own on Monday.

“On behalf of the American people, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump send their sincere condolences to all Canadians following the recent atrocities in Nova Scotia,” the statement from the Office of the Press Secretary reads.

“The United States and Canada share a special, enduring bond. As friends and neighbours, we will always stand with one another through our most trying times and greatest challenges.”

The White House concluded the statement by saying it “strongly condemns” the murders and is sending prayers to the victims and their families.

Nova Scotia RCMP say “in excess of 19” people died as a result of the 12-hour shooting spree in multiple rural communities. It is the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history.

Nova Scotia shooting: Death toll in N.S. shooting spree expected to rise

Police say they are in the midst of investigating 16 crime scenes, which include five burned buildings where it is believed there may be more bodies.

The RCMP believes the murder and arson rampage was committed by one person alone. The suspect was shot dead by police on Sunday outside of a gas station in Enfield, N.S.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury, death, sexual assault or domestic violence, is investigating two additional incidents surrounding the discharge of firearms by two members of the RCMP.

Police have said that during the shooting, the suspect was wearing part of a police uniform and was seen driving a mock-up police cruiser.

RCMP describe 'mock police car' used by suspect in deadly Nova Scotia shooting

RCMP Chief Supt. Chris Leather confirmed Monday that the fake police car was located at the crime scene that involved the killing of RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year member of the force.

Another RCMP member was injured, but Leather confirmed Const. Chad Morrison, an 11-year RCMP member, is now at home recovering.

Image of Cons. Chad Morrison and his family as the community welcomed him back home.

Leather said the shooter knew some but not all of the victims.