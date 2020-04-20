Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Trump to suspend immigration into the United States amid coronavirus pandemic

By David Lao Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 10:21 pm
Updated April 20, 2020 10:28 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says COVID-19 death rates falling as U.S. looks to reopen economy
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says COVID-19 death rates falling as U.S. looks to reopen economy

The United States will temporarily suspend immigration amid COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday.

Trump, who made the announcement in a tweet Monday night, said that he would signing an executive order to suspend immigration to the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

“In light of the attack from the invisible enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” wrote Trump.

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19United Statescoronavirus newsTrumpcoronavirus updateTrump immigrationcoronavirus update April 20april 20 coronavirus updateCoronavirus News Donald Trumpcoronavirus US immigrationCovid-19 immigrationTrump suspends immigrationUnited States suspends immigration
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.