Trump to suspend immigration into the United States amid coronavirus pandemic

The United States will temporarily suspend immigration amid COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday.

Trump, who made the announcement in a tweet Monday night, said that he would signing an executive order to suspend immigration to the U.S.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

