Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

King Charles to discuss AI with company executives as threat fears mount

By Kate Holton, Michael Holden and Paul Sandle Reuters
Posted September 14, 2026 11:07 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'AI could ‘kill all humans’ within next decade, top researcher warns'
AI could ‘kill all humans’ within next decade, top researcher warns
There are fresh and chilling warnings from insiders in the artificial intelligence industry about the potential danger the rapidly advancing technology presents to humanity. As Redmond Shannon reports, one Anthropic researcher warns AI could "kill all humans" within the next decade.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Britain’s King Charles will host the leaders of major artificial intelligence companies this week to discuss whether a shared set of principles is needed to guide a technology that has sparked growing warnings about its threat to humanity.

With the biggest names in AI calling for a slowdown in its development, Charles will host executives from Nvidia, Google DeepMind, OpenAI, Anthropic, and the UK minister for AI, to discuss how the technology can be harnessed to benefit society and uphold human dignity.

The debate about AI was thrust back into the spotlight when two Anthropic researchers issued warnings that the rapidly progressing technology could lead to the extinction of the human race ‌in the not-too-distant future.

The chief executive of Anthropic, Dario Amodei, said on Saturday that companies must slow the pace of advance of AI models.

Story continues below advertisement
Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Trump downplays AI warnings as concerns grow'
Trump downplays AI warnings as concerns grow

Attendees at the king’s summit will include Nvidia founder and chief executive Jensen Huang, Google DeepMind founder and chairman Demis Hassabis and Paolo Benanti, an adviser to the Vatican on AI, according to the Sunday Times.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Britain’s Minister for Artificial Intelligence Kanishka Narayan will also attend.

San Francisco-based Anthropic released a threat intelligence report last week detailing how several actors had used its Claude AI models for activities ranging from weapons development and cyber operations to surveillance and fraud.

However, securing a global stance will be difficult: U.S. President Donald Trump rejected any talk of a slowdown on Sunday while China’s Global Times tabloid said it was really a “Cold War playbook” targeting Beijing.

Charles, both as king and when he was the Prince of Wales, has used his position to convene meetings to discuss a range of topics, most notably on the environment.

Story continues below advertisement

Buckingham Palace said the gathering would discuss how AI could be harnessed in ways that benefit society and contribute “to the flourishing of both people and the planet.”

Britain, the European leader in AI funding ⁠and startups, has favored a ‌light-touch approach to AI regulation, aligning more closely with the United States than the European Union.

Britain’s AI Security Institute, established after the AI Safety Summit in 2023, receives pre-deployment access to AI models under voluntary ​agreements with the major AI companies, enabling it to ​assess their capabilities and risks, and giving it a window into frontier AI development.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices