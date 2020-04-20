Menu

Canada

Dog that survived shooting rampage expected to make full recovery, says veterinarian

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2020 8:10 pm
Zoey underwent surgery Sunday with Dr. Jennifer McKay for a gunshot wound.
Zoey underwent surgery Sunday with Dr. Jennifer McKay for a gunshot wound. Central Nova Scotia Hospital/FB

A veterinarian says a miniature pinscher is on the mend after being shot in this weekend’s deadly rampage in Nova Scotia.

Kim Babineau of Central Nova Animal Hospital says RCMP officers dropped off nine-year-old Zoey on Sunday to be treated for a gunshot wound to her hindquarters.

READ MORE: RCMP says it will look at how N.S. public was warned of active shooter threat

Babineau says Zoey is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery for the injury, which was superficial but “extremely large for a little dog.”

She says the bullet appears to have sheared off the top layer of the dog’s skin and fat but didn’t penetrate, in which case Zoey likely would not have survived.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia community reeling as shooting spree death toll continues to climb

Babineau says some of Zoey’s owners in Portapique, N.S., were among the 19 people who died in the horrific mass killing in the central and northern parts of the province.

She says the dog will be staying with relatives when she heals, but is staying in the hospital for now.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
RCMPNova ScotiaMass ShootingPortapiqueCentral Nova Animal Hospital
