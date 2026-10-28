N.S. premier’s office scolds professor over comments on AI data centre

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The office of Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has complained to a university professor in Toronto for weighing in with comments about a proposed artificial intelligence data centre.

A staffer from Houston’s office sent the complaint last week, emailing a copy of the message to a CBC News reporter and the chair of the professor’s department.

The feedback came after Sibo Chen, an associate professor of communication at Toronto Metropolitan University, gave a media interview saying that public concerns about the data centre project over water usage and electricity rate hikes were valid.

William Burns, a communications adviser with the premier’s office, said Chen’s “slanted comments” were irresponsible and not backed by research on the local community.

2:13 Experts raise concerns as NS says no to environmental assessment for Cape Breton data centre

Members of the public and opposition parties in the province have expressed concerns about Everwind Fuels’ proposed $10-billion data centre, which would be leased to U.S. AI company Anthropic for 20 years.

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Chen shared a copy of the complaint with The Canadian Press, suggesting that it shows the government was trying to intimidate him.

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Chen responded to Burns, explaining that his comments were about the general implications of data centre development and backed by peer-reviewed research.

Burns and the premier’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In his email to Chen, Burns said the government will not support a project that increases power rates to customers.

He also highlighted another CBC interview, where Lois Landry, the warden of Richmond County explained that there are provisions in place to protect residents and limit the amount of water the data centre would draw.

“Nova Scotians deserve facts, not speculation presented in a way that creates unnecessary anxiety,” Burns’ email said.

Chen says the response from Burns suggests the government is sending the message that general citizens don’t need to be concerned about the project.

Chen says he studies environmental controversy and his recent research has focused on AI data centres and their environmental impacts in Canada.

He says he doesn’t think the Nova Scotia government has provided enough information to the public about the proposed data centre and he understands why Nova Scotians are worried.