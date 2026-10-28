Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Dave
    October 28, 2026 at 3:11 pm

    People whining is not news
    It’s clickbait from a lazy journalist

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. premier’s office scolds professor over comments on AI data centre

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2026 2:24 pm
2 min read
Sibo Chen, an associate professor in the Toronto Metropolitan University's school of professional communication, is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Sibo Chen (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Sibo Chen, an associate professor in the Toronto Metropolitan University's school of professional communication, is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Sibo Chen (Mandatory Credit). SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The office of Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has complained to a university professor in Toronto for weighing in with comments about a proposed artificial intelligence data centre.

A staffer from Houston’s office sent the complaint last week, emailing a copy of the message to a CBC News reporter and the chair of the professor’s department.

The feedback came after Sibo Chen, an associate professor of communication at Toronto Metropolitan University, gave a media interview saying that public concerns about the data centre project over water usage and electricity rate hikes were valid.

William Burns, a communications adviser with the premier’s office, said Chen’s “slanted comments” were irresponsible and not backed by research on the local community.

Click to play video: 'Experts raise concerns as NS says no to environmental assessment for Cape Breton data centre'
Experts raise concerns as NS says no to environmental assessment for Cape Breton data centre

Members of the public and opposition parties in the province have expressed concerns about Everwind Fuels’ proposed $10-billion data centre, which would be leased to U.S. AI company Anthropic for 20 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Chen shared a copy of the complaint with The Canadian Press, suggesting that it shows the government was trying to intimidate him.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Chen responded to Burns, explaining that his comments were about the general implications of data centre development and backed by peer-reviewed research.

Burns and the premier’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In his email to Chen, Burns said the government will not support a project that increases power rates to customers.

He also highlighted another CBC interview, where Lois Landry, the warden of Richmond County explained that there are provisions in place to protect residents and limit the amount of water the data centre would draw.

“Nova Scotians deserve facts, not speculation presented in a way that creates unnecessary anxiety,” Burns’ email said.

Chen says the response from Burns suggests the government is sending the message that general citizens don’t need to be concerned about the project.

Chen says he studies environmental controversy and his recent research has focused on AI data centres and their environmental impacts in Canada.

He says he doesn’t think the Nova Scotia government has provided enough information to the public about the proposed data centre and he understands why Nova Scotians are worried.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices