3 new coronavirus cases in City of Kawartha Lakes, 134 cases overall for regional health unit

The health unit representing the City of Kawartha Lakes reports three new confirmed cases of coronavirus for the municipality on Monday.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine, Ridge District Health Unit’s daily update, the City of Kawartha Lakes now has 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Data is at least 25-hours behind “real-time” data, the health unit notes.

That brings the health unit’s overall total to 134 cases which also includes 13 in Northumberland County and seven in Haliburton County.

Of the 114 cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 33 have resulted in death of which 29 are associated with the outbreak Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. There is also an outbreak at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay which was declared on Saturday after an inpatient tested positive.

There are no deaths in Northumberland and Haliburton counties.

Seven people in the Kawarthas are hospitalized due to COVID-19 with one hospitalization in both Northumberland and Haliburton.

The health unit reports that 84 of its 134 cases have been declared resolved, which involves two negative tests administered within a 24-hour period.