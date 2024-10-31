Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Federal dental plan patients top 1M, more complex procedures now covered

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2024 12:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Not a free program’: Health Minister clarifies federal government’s dental care plan'
‘Not a free program’: Health Minister clarifies federal government’s dental care plan
Health Minister Mark Holland was in Nova Scotia on Monday where he spoke about the recently implemented federal dental care program and clarified that “It’s not a free program.” He added that “Dentists have a separate program that sets their rates. We have a process that we’ve engaged in Health Canada to determine what we think is fair and what we think we can cover and sometimes there’s a difference between those.” – Jul 8, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A million Canadians have received care under the federal dental-care plan six months after the program began, Health Minister Mark Holland said Thursday.

Starting on Friday, the program will also cover more complex procedures.

That means people who have coverage under the federal program can request pre-authorization for things like crowns and the initial placement of partial dentures, as well as what the program deems high-need or complex conditions.

Paper claims will also be accepted, something Holland said will mean that more dentists and oral care providers are eligible to work under the program.

Click to play video: 'Dental care plan participation jumps in July'
Dental care plan participation jumps in July

Once these expansions are up and running, Holland said the government is on track to begin expanding who can get coverage under the program next year.

Story continues below advertisement

“We haven’t set on the exact date, that’s obviously still being figured out. We are obviously tracking very closely how pre-authorization and paper claims go. But early in 2025 is when we’re looking to expand to additional cohorts,” Holland said.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The program is currently available for seniors, adults on the federal disability tax credit and children under 18. Currently, 2.7 million Canadians are registered to receive care under the program.

Trending Now

Holland said the goal is to expand the eligibility as quickly as possible.

“We are absolutely committed in 2025, as fast as possible, to expand this to all Canadians.”

Eighty-nine per cent of oral health providers in the country are providing some form of care under the program, according to Holland.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Many more dentists on board to provide care under dental-care program, Holland says'
Health Matters: Many more dentists on board to provide care under dental-care program, Holland says
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices