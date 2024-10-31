Federal dental plan patients top 1M, more complex procedures now covered

Send this page to someone via email

A million Canadians have received care under the federal dental-care plan six months after the program began, Health Minister Mark Holland said Thursday.

Starting on Friday, the program will also cover more complex procedures.

That means people who have coverage under the federal program can request pre-authorization for things like crowns and the initial placement of partial dentures, as well as what the program deems high-need or complex conditions.

Paper claims will also be accepted, something Holland said will mean that more dentists and oral care providers are eligible to work under the program.

1:57 Dental care plan participation jumps in July

Once these expansions are up and running, Holland said the government is on track to begin expanding who can get coverage under the program next year.

Story continues below advertisement

“We haven’t set on the exact date, that’s obviously still being figured out. We are obviously tracking very closely how pre-authorization and paper claims go. But early in 2025 is when we’re looking to expand to additional cohorts,” Holland said.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The program is currently available for seniors, adults on the federal disability tax credit and children under 18. Currently, 2.7 million Canadians are registered to receive care under the program.

Holland said the goal is to expand the eligibility as quickly as possible.

“We are absolutely committed in 2025, as fast as possible, to expand this to all Canadians.”

Eighty-nine per cent of oral health providers in the country are providing some form of care under the program, according to Holland.