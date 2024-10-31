Needle in candy and cannabis-laced treats spark RCMP Halloween warning

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP is warning parents to stay vigilant this Halloween after a needle was recently found in candy at a Newfoundland trick-or-treat event, and illegal cannabis-laced treats, disguised to look like popular brands, were discovered on Vancouver Island.

Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP took to social media on Oct. 26 stating that a needle was found in a Twizzler following a Trunk-or-Treat event at the A&W restaurant in the Bay Roberts area. A photo of the treat with an embedded needle was attached to the social media post.

“Bay Roberts RCMP asks parents of those who attended a Trunk or Treat event at A&W in Bay Roberts to check all treats received. A needle was found in a treat,” RCMP said in an X post.

Bay Roberts RCMP asks parents of those who attended a Trunk or Treat event at A&W in Bay Roberts to check all treats received. A needle was found in a treat. pic.twitter.com/AiQJEsiF4t — RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador (@RCMPNL) October 26, 2024

On Oct. 29, RCMP dismantled a criminal operation on Vancouver Island and arrested six suspects believed to be involved in the distribution of illegal cannabis-laced edibles.

Thousands of counterfeit cannabis-laced edibles were seized, including chocolate bars, candies and chips with packaging resembling popular name-brand snacks, like Kit-Kat and Rolos.

View image in full screen Some of the cannabis candy that was seized on Vancouver Island following a massive drug bust. Federal Policing – Pacific Region

“Our investigators after executing a warrant, they discovered over 120,000 different types of candy bars, chocolate bars, chips, that were laced with different amounts of THC,” said Cpl. Arash Seyed, a spokesperson for the RCMP federal serious and organized crime division.

“We do believe they have been distributed, but don’t know the extent. Obviously for children, if you look at the packaging, it is very difficult to distinguish from the real thing, especially if you don’t read the fine print in some of these, it can pose a serious health risk for children and adults,” he told Global News.

This isn’t the first time a dangerous object has been found in kids’ Halloween candy.

Last year, needles were found poking out of a chocolate bar that was collected during trick-or-treating in Mississauga, Ont., on Halloween in two separate streets in the city.

2:07 Alberta parents find pins, needles and a razor in Halloween treats

The first piece of candy, an Oh Henry bar, was found in a neighbourhood south of Mississauga Road, while the second sharp object was discovered in an Aero chocolate bar in the Lorne Park area, police said.

“These are types of situations that you hear about every so often … a needle in a pack of candy or I think the original tale was razor blades and apples,” said Lewis Smith, the manager of national projects at the Canada Safety Council.

“It’s a story that you hear every year around Halloween. But as far as how frequent it is, I’ll put some of the minds at ease here. It’s a fairly rare occurrence.”

Of course, he understands that this message may not be entirely reassuring for parents who want to ensure their child’s safety. That’s why, he said, it’s always a good idea to err on the side of caution.

What are signs of tampering?

Before heading out for trick-or-treating, Health Canada recommends reminding your children not to accept, or especially eat, anything that isn’t commercially wrapped.

Having dinner with your kids beforehand can also help curb the temptation to snack too much along the way.

“The tampering can happen so suddenly. And that’s why it’s so important to be diligent, because if that tampering has happened and you don’t notice it immediately when your child receives the candy … that’s where problems can definitely come in,” Smith explained.

When trick-or-treating wraps up, make it a priority to check all of your kids’ candy for any signs of tampering, Smith said.

If there are any homemade treats or candy without a wrapper, immediately throw those out. Then check all wrapped treats for small holes in the wrappers. Throw out anything that’s torn, unwrapped or in loose packaging.

4:24 Which Halloween candy are most damaging to teeth?

“Diligence is very much appropriate in a situation like this. You want to look at every piece of candy that your child has,” Smith said.

“When we’re looking at packaged candies, you want to look for any sign that it’s been tampered with. So that can include any packaging that looks slightly off. You can look for pinholes, an injected substance or a needle, any evidence at all that the package has been opened.”

If you find anything that remotely looks tampered with, it’s best to discard the candy, he said. And if you have serious concerns, contact the local non-emergency police to report the issue.

This way, they can keep an eye out for similar situations in your neighbourhood, Smith added.

Watch for allergies

It’s not just tampered candy that parents need to watch for; they also have to be mindful of potential allergens in unfamiliar candy or chocolate ingredients.

Common food allergens found in candy are peanuts, tree nuts, soy, wheat, milk and eggs, according to Health Canada.

If there are allergies in your household, Health Canada recommends carefully reading the labels on treats. Only give your child candies that clearly list their ingredients, and avoid products with warning labels such as ‘may contain’ statements.

“Candy does come in peanut-free packaging. So keep an eye out for that. That symbol at the bottom right corner that specifically has a peanut with a circle and a cross through it. In circumstances like that, you can safely assume the candy hasn’t been in contact with nuts and is safe to eat,” Smith said.

2:16 Canadian expert offers Halloween safety tips for children living with allergies

— with files from Global News’ Amy Judd