Crime

Needle found in chocolate bar collected during Halloween trick-or-treating: Peel police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 12:49 pm
Police shared this image of a needle sticking out of an Oh Henry bar.
A needle was found poking out of a chocolate bar that was collected during trick-or-treating in Mississauga on Halloween, police say, prompting a warning from officers.

Peel Regional Police said so far, they’ve only received a report of one incident, which they are now investigating.

Officers believe the chocolate bar was collected from a neighbourhood south of Mississauga Road, between Portway Avenue and Gatley Road.

Police shared an image of the Oh Henry chocolate bar with a needle sticking out of it.

Police said children and parents should check all of their Halloween candy before eating it and to report any cases where it’s believed it may have been tampered with.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact Peel police 11 Division at 905-453–2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

