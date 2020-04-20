Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 1 new resolved case of coronavirus in Peterborough, regional health unit reports

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 5:10 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports 5? confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction as of Monday, April 20.
Peterborough Public Health reports 5? confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction as of Monday, April 20.

Peterborough Public Health reported one new resolved case of coronavirus on Monday as its confirmed cases now sit at 58.

The health unit serves the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

In its daily situation update issued at 4:10 p.m. Monday, the health unit reports 32 of the 58 cases as resolved, which involvess two negative tests administered in a 24-hour period.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Peterborough Public Health to take more “aggressive” case-finding approach

Of the 1,933 people the health unit has tested for COVID-19 — the disease caused by the virus — 1,515 have tested negative.

However, the health unit notes there are still 360 test results still pending.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says Ontario has ‘so far’ avoided ‘worst case scenario’ of COVID-19
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says Ontario has ‘so far’ avoided ‘worst case scenario’ of COVID-19

Outbreaks remain in effect at Peterborough Regional Health Centre and two long-term care facilities in Peterborough: Riverview Manor and St. Joseph’s at Fleming.



The health unit’s first — and thus far, only — COVID-19-related death was on April 12, after psychologist Dr. George Dimitroff died while at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

On Monday, the province of Ontario reported 606 new coronavirus cases  and an additional 31 deaths.

 

