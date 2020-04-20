1 new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan, total rises to 316

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials reported one new coronavirus case in northern Saskatchewan on Monday, raising the overall total in the province to 316.

Four people are currently in hospital — one in Regina and two in Saskatoon are receiving in-patient care. One person in Regina is in intensive care.

Four more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 238.

READ MORE: Grocery program bringing Saskatchewan communities together during coronavirus pandemic

There are currently 74 active cases in the province, health officials said.

Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been four COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

Health officials said 134 cases in the province are travel-related, with 132 due to contacts or mass gatherings. Another 30 have no known exposures and 20 remain under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatoon region has 149 cases, the Regina area 70 cases and the north region 60 cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The south region has 15 cases, the central region 11 cases and the far north 11 cases.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, will provide an update on the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Global News will be livestreaming the press conference.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.