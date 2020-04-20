London, Ont., man, charged in Saturday night break and enter, re-arrested in separate incident

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old London man is facing several charges after being arrested twice in just over 24 hours in connection with two separate commercial break and enters in the city, police said.

The first incident took place late Saturday night when police said a man allegedly gained access to a business at 1712 Dundas St., on the northwest corner of Dundas and Third streets.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene and was later released with a court date in June.

Just over 24 hours later, around 1 a.m. Monday, police were called to an alarm at a business at 155 Clarke Rd., on the southwest corner of Clarke and Trafalgar streets.

Police said they located a suspect inside the building, and later learned the accused was the same person who had been arrested just over a day earlier.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with break and enter with intent, break and enter and commit mischief, and possession of break-in instruments.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court in London on Monday.

