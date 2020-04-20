Menu

Crime

London, Ont., man, charged in Saturday night break and enter, re-arrested in separate incident

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted April 20, 2020 4:12 pm
The front of London Police Hqadquarters, September 6, 2017.
The front of London Police Hqadquarters, September 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A 36-year-old London man is facing several charges after being arrested twice in just over 24 hours in connection with two separate commercial break and enters in the city, police said.

The first incident took place late Saturday night when police said a man allegedly gained access to a business at 1712 Dundas St., on the northwest corner of Dundas and Third streets.

READ MORE: Cocaine, cash and bullets seized in London, Ontario drug bust

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene and was later released with a court date in June.

Just over 24 hours later, around 1 a.m. Monday, police were called to an alarm at a business at 155 Clarke Rd., on the southwest corner of Clarke and Trafalgar streets.

Police said they located a suspect inside the building, and later learned the accused was the same person who had been arrested just over a day earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Suspicious apartment fire in east London Ont. causes $20,000 in damage

A 36-year-old man has been charged with break and enter with intent, break and enter and commit mischief, and possession of break-in instruments.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court in London on Monday.

