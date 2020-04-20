Cocaine, cash and bullets seized in London, Ontario drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Two Londoners are facing drug charges in connection with an investigation by the police’s guns and drugs section.

Police executed search warrants Friday at residences on Raleigh Crescent and Gammage Street, in the city’s Talbot and Carling neighbourhoods respectively. A vehicle was also searched.

Police reportedly seized $16,000 worth of crack cocaine, $170 worth of suspected cocaine, three propoxyphene pills, nine Percocet pills, a large digital scale, four small digital scales, about $9,000 in cash, three cell phones, and 33 rounds of .38 calibre ammunition.

A 27-year-old and 23-year-old are both charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. The 27-year-old is also charged with trafficking in a schedule I substance and possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing.

