Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Four London men are facing a combined 70 charges related to drugs, firearms: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 3:01 pm
Four London men are facing a combined 70 charges after London Police Service seized two loaded guns and $77,000 worth of drugs.
Four London men are facing a combined 70 charges after London Police Service seized two loaded guns and $77,000 worth of drugs. London Police Service via Twitter

Four London men are facing a combined 70 charges after the London Police Service seized two loaded guns and $77,000 worth of drugs.

On Thursday, members of the LPS Guns and Drugs Section and Emergency Response Unit executed search warrants for a residence and vehicle on Grand Avenue.

Among the items seized were a loaded 9mm handgun, a loaded 357 magnum handgun and numerous rounds of various calibre ammunition, police say.

Officers also found $67,00 worth of cocaine, $3,525 worth of fentanyl and over $3,000 each in Percocets and Hydromorphone pills.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Story continues below advertisement

Four London men aged 20, 26, 37 and 30 are all charged with eight counts each of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and four counts each of careless storage of a firearm/ammunition.

The men are also charged with two counts each of possess restricted or prohibited firearm and possess loaded regulated firearm.

The 26-year-old London man is also charged with one count of fail to comply with release order.

The 27-year-old is also charged with one count of possess firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

The 30-year-old is also facing charges for possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance, and three counts of possess firearm or ammunition while prohibited.

All four of the accused are expected to appear in London court Friday in relation to the charges.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonDrugsLondon OntarioDrug BustLondon Police Servicelps
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.