Four London men are facing a combined 70 charges related to drugs, firearms: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four London men are facing a combined 70 charges after the London Police Service seized two loaded guns and $77,000 worth of drugs.

On Thursday, members of the LPS Guns and Drugs Section and Emergency Response Unit executed search warrants for a residence and vehicle on Grand Avenue.

Among the items seized were a loaded 9mm handgun, a loaded 357 magnum handgun and numerous rounds of various calibre ammunition, police say.

Officers also found $67,00 worth of cocaine, $3,525 worth of fentanyl and over $3,000 each in Percocets and Hydromorphone pills.

AMAZING WORK BY OUR GUNS AND DRUGS SECTION – Four London men are facing a combined 70 charges after two loaded guns and $77,000 worth of drugs was seized yesterday. Read more here: https://t.co/8Vr5dEG1xa #ldnont pic.twitter.com/ySwcdqAfu9 — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) April 17, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Story continues below advertisement

Four London men aged 20, 26, 37 and 30 are all charged with eight counts each of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and four counts each of careless storage of a firearm/ammunition.

The men are also charged with two counts each of possess restricted or prohibited firearm and possess loaded regulated firearm.

The 26-year-old London man is also charged with one count of fail to comply with release order.

The 27-year-old is also charged with one count of possess firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

The 30-year-old is also facing charges for possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance, and three counts of possess firearm or ammunition while prohibited.

All four of the accused are expected to appear in London court Friday in relation to the charges.