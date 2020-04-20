Kingston Health Sciences Centre urges patients to visit emergency department despite COVID-19 fears

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. David Messenger, chief of emergency medicine at Kingston Health Sciences Centre, wants the public to know it is safe to visit the emergency department at Kingston General Hospital, despite fears of exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Kingston General Hospital has noticed fewer people are visiting its emergency room. This is believed to be due to fears that people will be exposed to the virus if they visit the hospital.

“Over the last month, we have seen a significant drop in the number of patients coming to the emergency department and the emergency care centre at our institution,” Messenger said.

Messenger says the vast decrease in the number of patients visiting the emergency department concerns him because it could mean that people are staying at home with serious or potentially serious medical problems.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to reassure people that the emergency department is a safe place to come if you need medical care,” Messenger said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In order to reduce the risk of patients contracting the virus, Messenger says there are new infection control measures in place to protect vulnerable patients and minimize the risk.

For those who are unsure whether their health issue is serious enough to visit the hospital, Messenger says people can contact Telehealth Ontario or call their family doctor’s office.

However, he encourages anyone who is experiencing a health problem that requires urgent care to visit the emergency department or urgent care centre.

“If they are having trouble breathing, experiencing chest pains, signs of stroke, call an ambulance and come to the hospital. We are here to look after you,” Messenger said.