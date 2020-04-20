46 new coronavirus cases identified in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia confirmed 46 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 721.

It’s the largest one-day spike in cases the province has seen.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update on the province’s response to the pandemic at 3:30 p.m. AT.

Moreover, as of Sunday, there were nine licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 127 residents and 61 staff.

“Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases,” the province said in a statement. “Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.”

According to the province, while most cases in Nova Scotia have been connected to travel or a known case, there is now community spread of the virus.

To date, Nova Scotia has 21,769 negative test results, 721 positive test results and nine deaths. People with the illness range in age from under 10 to over 90. Twelve individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in an intensive care unit.

There are 248 individuals who have recovered and their cases are considered resolved, said the province.

