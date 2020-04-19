Coronavirus: 2 more deaths reported at Northwood in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

There are two more deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor in Halifax.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I extend my deepest condolences to the families of these two individuals,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a statement.

“I want to assure everyone, but particularly those who live and work at Northwood, that the health-care system has mobilized to help you through this.”

There have now been five deaths connected to COVID-19 at the long-term care facility and nine in Nova Scotia.

The three previous deaths at Northwood occurred on Friday.

There are at least 115 positive cases of COVID-19 at the Northwood long-term care home. According to the facility, 80 residents and 35 staff have tested positive as of Saturday morning.

The province says 93 residents and 54 staff at long-term care homes across Nova Scotia have tested positive for the virus as of Saturday.

26 new cases, 675 total

The province also announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the provincial total to 675.

There have now been 200 recoveries and 21,120 negative tests.

There are currently 11 patients in hospital, four of whom are in an intensive care unit.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang will be holding an unexpected press briefing on Sunday at 3 p.m. to provide an update on the situation at Northwood Manor.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

