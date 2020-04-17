4th death connected to COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

The fourth death connected to the novel coronavirus has been reported in Nova Scotia.

In a news release Friday, the province said a woman in her 80s in Cape Breton died as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

“(It’s) with great sadness that I have to tell you that another Nova Scotia family is now grieving the loss of a loved one as result of COVID-19,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement.

“As I offer them my heartfelt condolences, I want to emphasize to all Nova Scotians that we must all continue to work together to fight this terrible disease.” Tweet This

The province announced 27 new cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 606.

Of the 27 new cases, 25 were identified in the central zone, while one was identified in eastern zone and one in the northen zone.

The total breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia is as follows:

Central: 478

Western: 48

Eastern: 44

Northern: 36

There are now 606 cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia Health Authority

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 966 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

There are now 11 patients in hospital, with five in an intensive care unit.

Forty-five per cent of cases involve male patients and 55 per cent involve female patients.

There are now eight icensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19. There were seven on Thursday.

Thirteen more residents in Nova Scotia long-term care homes have been infected, bringing the total to 55. Forty-three staff members have the virus, up 20 from Thursday.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang will be holding a COVID-19 press briefing on Friday at 3 p.m.

