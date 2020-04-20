John Krasinski hosts virtual prom with Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper and Jonas Brothers

Send this page to someone via email

John Krasinski has returned once again with Some Good News, and this time, he’s honoured teens across the globe who were unable to attend their proms as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with Marli Odgers, who missed her own prom this year, Krasinski enlisted some of his nearest and dearest celebrity friends to help him “throw [a virtual] prom for every kid in the world” to make up for the loss on Some Good News’ fourth episode.

After sharing her story with viewers on Sunday, Krasinski invited Odgers and her father to be “one of [his] date” via a Zoom call. He asked them to help him DJ the digital event along with his wife Emily Blunt and former Office co-star Rainn Wilson

Celebrating the Some Good News prom along with Krasinski, Wilson, Odgers and all of the other participating children were a plethora of A-list musicians, including Chance the Rapper, Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers.

Fully decked out with streamers, balloons, glowsticks and a disco ball, among all kinds of other decorations, Krasinski’s New York City home looked fit for a successful prom. The wall behind him even read “Class of 2020.”

To kick off the digital party, Krasinski invited Wilson — best known for playing Dwight Schrute, the uptight salesman on The Office — online for a brief chat before playing Chance the Rapper’s All We Got.

Wilson, 54, then proceeded to criticize his onscreen rival for not getting the permission to play the song.

That’s when Krasinski surprised his viewers even further by inviting the American rapper to the live call — who eventually gave the host permission to play his music.

Furthermore, Krasinski invited all three of the Jonas Brothers to the show for a lockdown rendition of their 2019 comeback hit Sucker.

On Friday, we attended our first prom. Thanks again for having us @johnkrasinski!! Episode 4 of @somegoodnews is up now on YouTube 😎https://t.co/5xF0SLsfkH pic.twitter.com/kr1rqaOZH8 — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 20, 2020

“Since we never went to prom, and because we want to share this experience with everyone staying safe at home, we could potentially do one of our own songs… if that’s alright,” said Nick Jonas, 27.

Eilish and her older brother/producer Finneas came as a final surprise to those tuned into the livestreamed prom.

The two, along with a backing drummer, performed Eilish’s 2019 hit Bad Guy for the event. The siblings’ mother, Maggie Baird, recorded the performance on a smartphone.

On whether she had been to prom before, Eilish, 18, told Krasinski: “I have never really been to prom. I went to one homeschool prom…. which, let me tell you, is not prom at all.”

Earlier on in the show, Krasinski commended grocery store workers for their hard work in the midst of the global health crisis.

Episode 4 of Some Good News even went to space, with some of the filmmaker’s newest “correspondents” updating viewers on the “space world” from the International Space Station (ISS).

As an additional treat for fans, Krasinski managed to get Brad Pitt involved in the 20-minute special by having him deliver an extremely detailed weather report.

“Looks, uh, pretty good… yeah,” said Pitt, 56, in the brief clip.

Krasinski was set to release the highly anticipated sequel to A Quiet Place — which stars his wife — last month, however it was postponed indefinitely as a result of the pandemic.

Along with British pop singer Dua Lipa, Krasinski was also set to host Saturday Night Live (SNL) for the first time during its March 28 comeback, however the weekly late-night sketch show announced on March 16 that it would “no longer resume” its in-studio production “until further notice.”

