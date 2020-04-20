Sam Smith says they had coronavirus: ‘I didn’t get tested but I know I had it’

Send this page to someone via email

Sam Smith revealed they believe they contracted COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic.

During a FaceTime interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Smith opened up about diagnosing themselves with COVID-19.

“I didn’t get tested but I know I had it. I 100 per cent had it. Everything I’ve read completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I definitely had it,” Smith told Lowe.

“As soon as I had it, my sister, like, five days after me, started getting the same symptoms, who’s living with me. We just isolated for three weeks because we knew.”

“As everyone was kind of really on lockdown, that’s when I got over it, luckily.”

Self-isolating made Smith want to create and sing music.

“The first two weeks, I just wanted to sing. I don’t want to sing my songs, I don’t want to sing and film it. I just want to walk around the house and sing.”

Smith said they started sitting in their living room singing along to “old backing tracks” like “Corinne Bailey Rae tunes” but then they “lost that a week later. I didn’t want to sing.”

Over the weekend, Smith and John Legend remotely performed a duet of Ben E. King’s Stand By Me for the international advocacy organization Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home special to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

On Sunday, Global Citizen, together with Lady Gaga, announced $127.9 million in commitments to date in support of health-care workers in the fight against the pandemic.

Corporate partners and philanthropists announced their support for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation, during the One World: Together at Home global broadcast event.

Donations to the fund will support the WHO’s work around the world, the vaccine development alliance Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and UNICEF.

The Together at Home effort will also aid over 100 local and regional charities that will receive funds, including Education Cannot Wait, Direct Care, Feeding America and United Way.

