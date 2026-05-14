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Entertainment

Shania Twain announces new album, ‘Little Miss Twain’

By Alex Nino Gheciu The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2026 8:39 am
1 min read
Canadian country-pop star Shania Twain is shown in this handout photo. View image in full screen
Canadian country-pop star Shania Twain is shown in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Timothy White
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Decades after leaving northern Ontario to conquer terrestrial radio airwaves, Shania Twain says she’s revisiting the place and person who started it all.

The Canadian country-pop star has announced her seventh studio album, Little Miss Twain, along with its gritty lead single, Dirty Rosie.

Out July 24, the album is described in a release as “the most honest version of Twain to date,” tracing the formative experiences that led to her becoming one of country music’s biggest crossover artists.

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The Timmins, Ont.-raised artist says in a statement that Little Miss Twain reflects her teen years as well as the rock and R&B music she admired at the time, “but still with that Western twang.”

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The album carries the momentum of Twain’s career comeback — she ended a 15-year hiatus by dropping new music with 2017’s Now, and followed it up with 2023’s Queen of Me.

Ahead of the release, Twain will hit the road this spring, opening for Harry Styles during his 12-night stand at London’s Wembley Stadium, as well as headlining a show in Limerick city, Ireland.

Built on a dive-bar country-rock groove, Dirty Rosie finds a raspier-than-usual Twain warning a lover that while they can drive her crazy, and even drive her Mercedes, “you can’t drive my truck.”

The release says Twain has never put out anything as self-referential and introspective as Little Miss Twain.

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“Where I’m from you don’t go anywhere on a horse — you go on a snowmobile,” Twain says.

“I was dreaming about the Western lifestyle and I was living in a very different world than where I ended up.”

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