Coronavirus: 241 new cases in Alberta as 4 more people in long-term care homes die

Alberta Health confirmed Sunday that there are 241 new COVID-19 cases in the province, bringing the total to 2,803.

Four more people have died since the province’s update on Saturday, which brings the death toll to 55.

All of the additional deaths were in long-term care homes:

a woman in her 90s from the Calgary zone (Bethany Care Centre) a man in his 90s from the Calgary zone (Intercare Brentwood) a man in his 80s from the Calgary zone (Clifton Manor) a man in his 90s from the North zone (Manoir du Lac)

The Calgary zone still accounts for 71 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the province as of Sunday.

Alberta Health said 1,198 people have recovered.

