Coronavirus: 241 new cases in Alberta as 4 more people in long-term care homes die

Alberta Health confirmed Sunday that there are 241 new COVID-19 cases in the province, bringing the total to 2,803.
Four more people have died since the province’s update on Saturday, which brings the death toll to 55.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
All of the additional deaths were in long-term care homes:
- a woman in her 90s from the Calgary zone (Bethany Care Centre)
- a man in his 90s from the Calgary zone (Intercare Brentwood)
- a man in his 80s from the Calgary zone (Clifton Manor)
- a man in his 90s from the North zone (Manoir du Lac)
The Calgary zone still accounts for 71 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the province as of Sunday.
Alberta Health said 1,198 people have recovered.View link »
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS