Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 241 new cases in Alberta as 4 more people in long-term care homes die

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 19, 2020 6:25 pm
A Domo employee wears full PPE for protection as he fills up cars during the COVID-19 pandemic in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
A Domo employee wears full PPE for protection as he fills up cars during the COVID-19 pandemic in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday, April 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Health confirmed Sunday that there are 241 new COVID-19 cases in the province, bringing the total to 2,803.

Four more people have died since the province’s update on Saturday, which brings the death toll to 55.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

All of the additional deaths were in long-term care homes:

  1. a woman in her 90s from the Calgary zone (Bethany Care Centre)
  2. a man in his 90s from the Calgary zone (Intercare Brentwood)
  3. a man in his 80s from the Calgary zone (Clifton Manor)
  4. a man in his 90s from the North zone (Manoir du Lac)

The Calgary zone still accounts for 71 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the province as of Sunday.

Alberta Health said 1,198 people have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta healthAlberta CoronavirusCoronavirus AlbertaAlberta COVID-19COVID-19 AlbertaAlberta Coronavirus CasesAlberta COVID-19 casesAlberta coronavirus deathsAlberta COVID-19 deaths
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.