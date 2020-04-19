Rick Zamperin: Joe Buck ‘flattered’ by $1-million offer from adult website

Send this page to someone via email

As we all try to keep our distance from each other during the COVID-19 pandemic, some of us are finding creative ways to pass the time.

I started something really small last week, a 30-day push-up challenge (doing 30 push-ups each day for 30 days), more of a personal challenge to offset sheer boredom.

Overcoming boredom is a goal for many people spending time at home with their family amid the novel coronavirus crisis — some people have started podcasts, and others have been creating funny videos on social media.

Rugby commentator Nick Health has uploaded a bunch of hilarious videos to Twitter of him doing play-by-play of real-life activities, as did BBC sports commentator Andrew Cotter, who shared a video of his two dogs eating a meal as if it was a competition because he “was bored.”

Fox Sports NFL and MLB play-by-play announcer Joe Buck has also jumped into the game by calling his toddler son’s meltdown at home and has followed suit by offering to call random videos sent in by his followers.

And then things, well, got very interesting.

An adult website recently said it had offered Buck $1 million to commentate 25 live cam shows a week for six weeks.

Today – this 17th day of April in the year 2020 – I became the first sports announcer to ever reject a 7 figure offer from a porn site. @MichelleBeisner I want this on my headstone.

(The above claim is NOT fact checked) https://t.co/Xn3WkX9Xk4 — Joe Buck (@Buck) April 17, 2020

ImLive says it has created “a special section on its website for sports commentators to provide live play-by-play commentary for live adult cam shows for blind and visually impaired users.”

Buck officially turned down the offer on Friday, saying he was “flattered,” but the adult webcam company said it is still accepting applications from other national and local sports commentators.

In case you’re wondering, I might be bored but, like Buck, I’m not interested.

