Coronavirus: Association calling on British Columbians to buy local

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s alcohol producers are teaming up and calling on British Columbians to enjoy the fruits of their labour.

“We have always been working together but this is really focused and time to buy is a concentrated effort,” said Miles Prodan, B.C. Wine Institute president and CEO.

“It’s aimed at consumers so that when they are buying something and they want to makes sure it’s from B.C.”

BC Liquor Store Sales have gone up 40 per cent for the month as British Columbians reach for a little liquid courage during the COVID-19 pandemic and Time To Buy British Columbia has been created to drive some of those sales to small and medium B.C.-based businesses.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Each one of these beverage sectors is different because we are making different types of product but it’s cool how we are all working together for the common goal,” said Mike Metkau, B.C. Farm Crafted Cider Association vice-president.

Story continues below advertisement

In Summerland, Nomad Cidery has closed its tasting room to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and has shifted its focus to online sales. Now they are packing up and shipping out to help their customers wet their whistle.

READ MORE: Okanagan distilleries make free sanitizer during coronavirus pandemic

Petko says he is feeling optimistic about the future.

“I hope that it sticks,” said Petko. “I think it’s a smarter way to play going forward.”

Today, the association represents B.C.’s alcohol sector but in the future, it could expand to any B.C. business or manufacturer that wants to join in this campaign.