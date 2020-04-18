Coronavirus: Marquis Downs is hoping for a 51st racing season

This will be the 51st season of racing at Marquis Downs, but we will have to wait to see, when and if, that happens as we battle through the pandemic of COVID-19.

So far, things are just being postponed, like the annual weekend of chuckwagon racing which is being pushed back to late summer or early fall.

The horse racing season is set to kick off at the end of May, but that too could be delayed.

“We have wonderful management over at the horse race track and they are working and they are working with our internal directors here at Prairieland Park,” says Kristy Rempel, the manager of marketing for the Saskatoon Prairieland Park Corporation.

“We definitely want to run this season, but we also want to make sure that we follow the rules in regards to physical distancing, and all of the mandatory requirements put down by the province.”

Athletes in any sport need time to prepare and time to get up to speed. The thoroughbreds at Marquis Downs and the jockeys are the same, but right now the barns on the property are not open, and that type of preparation is being put on hold for now.

“We are watching the limit on gatherings because we need to have fans in the stands. And the limit in gatherings also applies to the barns, and the time that it is going to take to get the trainers here and get the horses ready to go,”

The jockeys themselves is another issue as many who race at Marquis Downs are from countries like Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago. So until the travel bans are lifted they are not in the country.

“Tracks across the country though are closing, suspending, not going forward with running. Some of them are running but without fans in the stands,” Rempel said.

“We need to have all three of those together. Horses, fans, and jockeys, so we are closely monitoring what we are allowed to do in the near future.”

