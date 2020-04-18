Employee in southwest Calgary tests positive for COVID-19, 7-Eleven officials say

Send this page to someone via email

The parent company for 7-Eleven says one of its Calgary store employees in Bridlewood has tested positive for COVID-19.

7-Eleven Canada said in a news release Friday the associate works at the store located at 815, 2335 162 Ave. S.W., and suggested any customers who may have visited that location between April 3-17 visit the Alberta Health Services self-assessment site.

In its statement, 7-Eleven Canada said it has “advised store staff to self-isolate with pay for 14 days.” It has also “temporarily closed the store to thoroughly clean and sanitize” and will reopen in consultation with AHS.

"The health and safety of our customers, employees and the communities we serve is the top priority for 7-Eleven Canada," it said.

The company said in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has taken a number of measures to protect both customers and employees, including limiting the number of customers in its 636 stores across Canada, enhancing “standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores” and increasing the cleaning frequency of high-touch surfaces.

The company has also installed sneeze guards at sales counters and put visual markers on the floor to reinforce social distancing.

Global News contacted AHS on Friday to for comment on this case but has not received a response.