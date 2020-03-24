7-Eleven warns Calgary customers after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

7-Eleven is temporarily closing a Calgary store after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued Monday night, 7-Eleven Canada said an associate at the 435 4 Ave. S.W. location has a confirmed case the novel coronavirus disease.

“The health and safety of our customers, employees and the communities we serve is the top priority for 7-Eleven Canada,” the company said.

Mark Metulis/Global News

7-Eleven said it has asked staff to “self-isolate with pay for 14 days,” adding that it wants customers who were in the store between March 4 and 17 to contact Alberta Health Services.

“We have temporarily closed the store to thoroughly clean and sanitize the location,” 7-Eleven said.

“We will reopen the store as soon as possible, in consultation with Alberta Health Services.”