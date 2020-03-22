University of Calgary asks staff to work from home as 2 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Calgary is asking its staff and faculty to work from home starting Sunday after two people at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the university, one case was confirmed at the Haskayne School of Business and the other at the Spy Hill campus. This brings the total number of U of C cases to five, according to the school.

“The affected individual from Haskayne was exposed to the university campus from March 11 to 13. The individual at the Spy Hill campus was last on site March 10,” said U of C president Ed McCauley, adding that both people are self-isolating.

“You should not unduly fear a building that has had a positive case. But neither should you take false comfort in a building that has not had one,” he said, explaining that people need to take precautions.

In a letter from McCauley to the U of C community on Saturday, he requested that only those who are “performing functions that require them to be on site” should work on campus.

“Effective Sunday, March 22, all faculty and staff who can perform their work from home should do so, until further notice,” he wrote.

Staff who will be working from home and need to get items from campus should retrieve their belongings on Monday, he said.

The Taylor Family Digital Library and vendors on campus, including ones in the MacEwan Student Centre and Yamnuska Hall, were directed to close by Sunday.

All students in residence that have the ability to go home were asked to move no later than March 29.

“We understand this will not be an option for everybody and we will continue to accommodate any students that cannot go home, including international students,” McCauley said.