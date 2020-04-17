Coronavirus: 150 confirmed cases in Interior Health region

Send this page to someone via email

There are now 150 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region, provincial authorities announced on Friday.

That’s up slightly from 149 on Thursday and 146 on Wednesday.

Of the 150 confirmed cases, 12 were in hospital, with five in intensive care. The number of deaths in the region remained at one.

Further, the province said 91 people in the region had recovered.

Elsewhere throughout the province, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were:

680 in Vancouver Coastal Health

661 in Fraser Health

94 in Vancouver Island Health

33 in Northern Health

In a joint press release, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix said, “the modelling we released today clearly shows the resiliency and 100 per cent commitment of everyone in B.C. is having a positive impact.

“We are bending the curve.”

The press release continued, saying, “people in B.C. have listened and done the right thing. We are grateful for what everyone has done.

“We are in the eye of the storm in a Category 5 hurricane. The risk is still very high and there are many unknowns, but we are hopeful that with all of us standing strong, the storm will continue to lessen.”

