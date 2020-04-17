Coronavirus: Southern Alberta residents pay tribute to front-line workers with video

To show gratitude for front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, a mother-daughter duo from Lethbridge, Alta., decided to create an online video saying “thank you.”
“I’m always doing something. I always like putting together projects and stuff like that. We were both like, ‘Oh my gosh, what if we made a video?’ She was like, ‘OK, let’s brainstorm,'” said Ashton Wesley.
“We were like, ‘How many people do we know that work in this field?'”
Wesley created the tribute to help remind others to be kind during this time of heightened anxiety and stress.
“The other day, I was at Safeway and there was a young girl in front of me in the line and she treated the worker with, in my opinion, a very disrespectful tone and it really affected me,” she said.
Wesley couldn’t help but have a strong reaction to what she said she saw.
The video includes workers from various front-line jobs. It has been viewed hundreds of times and shared by many.
There is also a personal connection with this story since Wesley’s mother is a registered nurse at the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.
"She works on both recovery and surgical, so she has been really trying her best to stay safe and stay healthy," said Wesley.
