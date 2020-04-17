Saskatchewan RCMP respond to hundreds of coronavirus-related calls since early March

Send this page to someone via email

Since the beginning of March, Saskatchewan RCMP said it has received 894 coronavirus-related calls.

From March 1 until April 16, RCMP said 229 complaints were received of social gatherings of more than 10 people.

In a release, police also said 395 complaints were received of people failing to self-isolate when allegedly required to do so, along with 270 other COVID-19-related complaints.

In total, RCMP said they have laid 13 charges.

RCMP said the majority of the calls were resolved through educating the public of the potential health and enforcement consequences for not complying with the public health order.

The public is being reminded to stay home and avoid situations where there is potential to spread the virus.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

