Cobourg hospital expanding COVID-19 testing for mild symptoms, paramedics to do on-site tests

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont. is expanding its tests for COVID-19 to include anyone with mild respiratory symptoms.

The hospital announced on Friday afternoon that as part of provincial direction, more tests for the coronavirus are underway. The hospital will now screen patients with respiratory symptoms including fever/chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, nasal congestion, difficulty swallowing, unexplained fatigue or headache, joint/muscle aches or loss of taste or smell.

Since it opened just over a month ago when the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Northumberland County, the hospital’s assessment centre has tested more than 275 people and assessed 1,064 people.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine, Ridge District Health Unit reported 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.

The hospital is also partnering with Northumberland Paramedics to reach out to organizations, groups and long-term care residences, retirement homes and others in west Northumberland to offer on-site testing and support.

“NHH is committed to supporting the province’s call to expand COVID-19 testing,” said Linda Davis, NHH President and CEO.

“The collaboration with our community partner to support vulnerable populations within our community is most appreciated and we look forward to working together with Public Health to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in Northumberland.”

Anyone with symptoms or who believes they may have had exposure to COVID-19 can any of the following for the preliminary virtual screening:

NHH COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 905-377-7783 (between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m weekdays; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. weekends)

HKPR District Health Unit – 1-866-888-4577 ext. 5020

Telehealth Ontario – 1-866-797-0000

Ontario online assessment tool

In the event that symptoms are severe, call 911 and alert the dispatcher to the potential concern regarding COVID-19 so they can be appropriately prepared.

“Northumberland Paramedics is proud to partner with our colleagues at NHH to further enhance local assessment and testing for COVID-19,” said Northumberland Paramedics Chief Bill Detlor.

“Taking this service into the community, to our long-term care homes and other vulnerable populations, is consistent with public health direction for people to stay put; it is another important step local health system partners are taking to meet the needs of residents and to limit the potential for spread of COVID-19.”

