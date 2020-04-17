2 new coronavirus case reported in Saskatchewan, 9 more recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Saskatchewan reported two new coronavirus cases on Friday, raising the overall total to 307.

Six people are in hospital — three in Regina and two in Saskatoon are receiving in-patient care, and one person in Regina is in intensive care.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, also updated the public health order to protect vulnerable seniors.

Under the revised order, employees at long-term care and personal care homes are only allowed to work at one facility.

Care homes can apply for approval from a medical health officer to allow staff to work in more than one facility if they are unable to ensure proper staffing levels as a result of the order.

Story continues below advertisement

Nine people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 228.

There are currently 75 active cases in the province, health officials said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been four COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

Health officials said 133 cases in the province are related to travel, with 129 due to contacts or mass gatherings. Another 29 have no known exposures and 16 remain under investigation.

The Saskatoon region has 147 cases, Regina 69 and the north region 58 cases.

The south region has 15 cases, the central region 10 cases and the far north eight cases.

Officials reported 638 tests were performed over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 22,207.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Finance Minister Donna Harpauer will provide an update on the coronavirus situation in the province and the impact on revenue projections.

Global News will be livestreaming the press conference starting at 2:30 p.m.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.