Global News at 10 Regina April 17 2020 9:37am 01:47 Regina gyms find new ways to provide classes for clients amid coronavirus Trainers are turning to online resources as a way to teach clients, and keep their gyms afloat amid COVID-19. Regina gyms find new ways to provide classes for clients amid coronavirus <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6831839/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6831839/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?