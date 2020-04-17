North Carolina beaches overrun with seashells amid coronavirus lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

Nature is coming back in full force since most of the world has enacted lockdown procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bevies of seashells are starting to build up on North Carolina shores after visitors were banned from visiting beaches. With no tourists picking up shells to take home as souvenirs, they’ve been left to grow in numbers on the sand, the Charlotte Observer reports.

A video of the seaside landscape was shared to Cape Lookout National Sheashore’s official Facebook page.

1:50 Coronavirus outbreak: No tourists at Yosemite National Park brings out wild animals Coronavirus outbreak: No tourists at Yosemite National Park brings out wild animals

Footage shows the waves washing in and out, lapping against the shell-covered shore.

The video, viewed more than 5,000 times, has captured much attention, with some reckoning the shell piles could reach “about a foot high” by the time people are allowed back on the beach.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the local publication, the Outer Banks — where the video was taken — are considered to have some of the nation’s best beaches for shell collecting.

1:38 Coronavirus outbreak: Wild goats wander deserted Welsh town under lockdown Coronavirus outbreak: Wild goats wander deserted Welsh town under lockdown

For some shell enthusiasts, the untouchable beach is just torture to see. “That was just plain mean to tease us with the shells, when we can do nothing about them,” one Facebook user commented. “My daughter and I collected over 50 large conchs last September at Cape Lookout,” another person wrote. “I can’t even imagine what’s there since the quarantine.”

As of Friday afternoon, North Carolina had more than 5,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 171 deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

— Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate. Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

Story continues below advertisement

If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities. To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

— meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca