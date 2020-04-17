Edmonton Public Schools to lay off over 2,100 support staff: union

Send this page to someone via email

The union that represents 36,000 public sector workers in Alberta, including those employed by school boards, says Edmonton Public Schools is laying off thousands of support staff on Friday.

“Today, Edmonton Public Schools will lay off over 2,100 support staff,” CUPE Alberta President Rory Gill said.

Gill said the district has to cut $90 million from its funding in September due to the March provincial budget.

“Depending on a few variables, between 600-800 support staff will not return” in the fall, Gill said.

The union says 7,500 school support staff across Alberta have been given layoff notices, with many districts still to announce their numbers.

Most layoffs will happen on May 1, the union said. Another 6,000 substitute teachers will also be dismissed, CUPE Alberta said in a release Friday.

Despite the Alberta government calling these layoffs temporary due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the union doesn’t think many of these support staff will return to work in the fall.

Global News has reached out to Edmonton Public Schools for clarification. This article will be updated if we receive comment.

The EPSB chair Trisha Estabrooks and Supt. Darrel Robertson are going to be speaking to reporters about “staff layoffs” at 1 p.m. Friday.

No further details were provided.

Edmonton Catholic Schools announced on Thursday that is would temporarily lay off 708 employees as a result of the provincial funding cuts during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Staff were informed of the change on Thursday and the layoffs come into effect on April 30.

“On March 28, the provincial government announced funding cuts and divisions were asked to layoff educational assistants, replacement staff and other staff who are deemed non-essential while students are out of school,” the board’s statement read.

— More to come…