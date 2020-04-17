Peterborough hospital expanding coronavirus testing for people with mild respiratory symptoms

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) is now testing people with mild respiratory systems as part of its expanded and enhanced testing for the coronavirus.

The hospital advises people to contact its COVID-19 assessment centre at 705-876-5086 if they are experiencing any of the following symptoms, even if they are mild:

Fever/chills

Cough

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Runny nose

Nasal congestion

Difficulty swallowing

Unexplained fatigue

Unexplained headache

Joint/muscle aches

Loss of taste or smell

If symptoms are severe, call 911 and alert the dispatcher to your travel history and symptoms.

PRHC has now tested more than 1,360 people for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. As of Thursday night, 23 admitted patients are awaiting test results and two patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in the intensive care unit. Three staff members at the hospital have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The assessment centre phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Assessments are available by appointment only, and patients should attend the centre only as directed after calling. Visitors are not permitted in the COVID-19 assessment centre.

Patients who have an appointment scheduled should arrive at the assessment centre at least 10 minutes prior to their appointment time. Patients coming for assessment should clean their hands and apply a face mask as directed when entering the assessment centre. Hospital staff will complete the assessment, and testing will be administered according to Ministry of Health guidelines depending on the results of the assessment.

Not all patients who are assessed will be tested for the coronavirus.