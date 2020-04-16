Fort Saskatchewan Hospital suspends labour, delivery services due to COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital suspended labour and delivery services because of the COVID-19 pandemic effective April 14.

“The decision to temporarily close the unit is one of several measures to ensure that our workforce and resources are available to provide ongoing obstetrical services for the Edmonton Zone during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the hospital explained in a post on its Facebook page Wednesday.

Anyone who was planning to deliver at the hospital is being redirected to other facilities.

“We recognize this change may be difficult for families; however, the safety of our patients continues to be our top priority,” the post reads.

“Unfortunately, pregnant patients who planned on delivering at our site will need to adjust their birth plan with their maternal healthcare provider to deliver at another site in the Edmonton Zone.”

The hospital’s emergency department is staying open for urgent care issues.

