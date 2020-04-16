Menu

Health

Fort Saskatchewan Hospital suspends labour, delivery services due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 11:14 pm
Updated April 16, 2020 11:17 pm
Alberta now over 2,000 COVID cases; outbreaks at care homes, work sites
WATCH: Alberta has 162 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day report to date, and two more residents in long-term care homes have died. Julia Wong has the details.

The Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital suspended labour and delivery services because of the COVID-19 pandemic effective April 14.

“The decision to temporarily close the unit is one of several measures to ensure that our workforce and resources are available to provide ongoing obstetrical services for the Edmonton Zone during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the hospital explained in a post on its Facebook page Wednesday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Maternity services being consolidated at hospitals in Calgary zone

Anyone who was planning to deliver at the hospital is being redirected to other facilities.

“We recognize this change may be difficult for families; however, the safety of our patients continues to be our top priority,” the post reads.

“Unfortunately, pregnant patients who planned on delivering at our site will need to adjust their birth plan with their maternal healthcare provider to deliver at another site in the Edmonton Zone.”

The hospital’s emergency department is staying open for urgent care issues.

Edmonton extends state of emergency, cancels sports leagues until May 31
Edmonton extends state of emergency, cancels sports leagues until May 31
