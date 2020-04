B.C. musicians to play free hour-long livestream concert

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier John Horgan will host a free livestream concert featuring musicians from across the province on Thursday.

The concert will be will feature Alex Cuba from Smithers, White Rock’s DesirĂ©e Dawson, Kym Gouchie from Summerland, and Vancouver’s Dan Mangan.

Horgan said the idea for the concert came from Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith, who is a musician himself.

Musical performances around the province have been cancelled amid the COVID-19 crisis and Horgan says the online concert provides a much-needed showcase for local talent.

“Musicians are always looking for gigs,” he said.

“So we felt that if we could find a virtual opportunity to get people making music, to get out there, to be known, to be heard by broader audiences, that would be a benefit to everyone.”

The concert will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday and a livestream will be available at the B.C. government’s Facebook page, YouTube site, or Twitter page.