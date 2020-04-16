Menu

Health

B.C. musicians to play free hour-long livestream concert

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 6:59 pm
Updated April 16, 2020 7:04 pm
WATCH: Free livestream concert beginning at 4 p.m. PT

B.C. Premier John Horgan will host a free livestream concert featuring musicians from across the province on Thursday.

The concert will be will feature Alex Cuba from Smithers, White Rock’s Desirée Dawson, Kym Gouchie from Summerland, and Vancouver’s Dan Mangan.

Horgan said the idea for the concert came from Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith, who is a musician himself.

Musical performances around the province have been cancelled amid the COVID-19 crisis and Horgan says the online concert provides a much-needed showcase for local talent.

“Musicians are always looking for gigs,” he said.

“So we felt that if we could find a virtual opportunity to get people making music, to get out there, to be known, to be heard by broader audiences, that would be a benefit to everyone.”

The concert will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday and a livestream will be available at the B.C. government’s Facebook pageYouTube site, or Twitter page.

