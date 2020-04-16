Menu

Agriculture group seeking more support for farmers amid coronavirus pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2020 2:01 pm
Updated April 16, 2020 2:04 pm
How to increase your food security during the COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: How to increase your food security during the COVID-19 pandemic

OTTAWA — The Canadian Federation of Agriculture says Ottawa should make the industry a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic, second to the health of Canadians, to ensure the country’s food supply.

President Mary Robinson says the industry is at a tipping point, with farmers being hit by higher costs and a shortage of temporary foreign workers.

READ MORE: Meat prices, supply could change as industry grapples with COVID-19

Robinson says the federal government needs to establish an emergency fund so producers can overcome mounting costs.

She warns that consumers could see a decrease in the amount and variety of food in grocery stores, as well as higher prices, if action isn’t taken.

Robinson says some farmers are considering not planting crops this year, while others could see product rotting in fields if there aren’t enough workers to help with harvest.

Canadians look at new ways to shop for groceries amid COVID-19
Canadians look at new ways to shop for groceries amid COVID-19
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesCanadian Federation of AgricultureMary Robinsoncanada food supplyfood supply covid-19
