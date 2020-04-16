New Brunswick to provide coronavirus update Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick officials are set to provide an update on their efforts during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The update will be led by the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, and premier Blaine Higgs.

On Wednesday, the province confirmed an additional case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 117.

“It is encouraging to see this slow growth in the number of confirmed cases,” Russell said on Wednesday.

“It is only natural to wonder if this indicates an end to the outbreak. But we must not get ahead of ourselves and we must continue to do all that we can to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Of the 117 cases, 66 are travel-related, 42 are close contacts of previously confirmed cases and nine are the result of community transmission.

The province said 12 people have been hospitalized so far and seven have since been discharged. Three of the five patients remaining in hospital are in an intensive care unit.

As of Wednesday, 77 people in New Brunswick have recovered from COVID-19.

Thursday’s update is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. AT.

With files from Aya Al-Hakim