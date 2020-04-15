‘Extremely difficult’ for fishing industry to maintain health protocols if season proceeds: union

Send this page to someone via email

People in the fishing industry across the Maritimes are calling for a delay in the spring seasons as a result of COVID-19.

But with the clock ticking towards a May 1 start date for many, fishers say concern continues to grow about what could come from this season — if it happens at all.

“Truth be told, it’s going to be extremely difficult,” says Martin Mallet, the executive director of the Maritime Fishermen’s Union.

“The boats are not designed to enable social distancing.”

A letter to the federal government, signed by Lobster Processors of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia and more than 20 other industry stakeholders, have called for a delay of at least two weeks.

“The government’s telling us that we have to keep following these [public health] guidelines, but then on the other breath, they’re telling us there’s going to have to be 200 people descend on our wharf (if the season proceeds) in a couple weeks here and that’s going to be all thrown out the window,” says Russell Vibert, a fisherman from Miscou Island.

“But on top of that, we have some extremely serious issues with the markets right now, especially for lobster,” Mallet says.

“The markets are mostly all collapsed.”

Martin Mallet, the executive director of the Maritime Fishermen’s Union, says it will be extremely difficult to proceed with the fishing season while following public health protocols

On Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island, the Inverness South Fishermen’s Association says a delay could have an important and beneficial impact.

“That gives us two more weeks for markets to maybe open up overseas and maybe change the outlook on the end of June,” says Jordan MacDougall, the association’s president.

“Whereas right now, the outlook for the end of June looks very cloudy.”

Mallet says he’s pleased the federal government has expanded the CERB, now including people making less than $1,000 per month, people expecting a seasonal job that isn’t happening due to the virus, and people with EI that has ran out since the start of the year. But he’s calling for more financial support to keep the industry sustainable.

“Instead of [financial supports] being for only four months — which, for the most part, that’s what’s been announced — we would be asking for some help over 12 months or more,” he says.

Vibert says the impact could be felt for the long-term if the situation isn’t handled properly.

“If the lobsters go on the market, they’ll probably be stockpiled, froze, and then next year, we’ll be competing with a low price lobster they’ve got on hand frozen,” he says.

“It could affect us for years to come.”

Jane Deeks, the press secretary to Bernadette Jordan, the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, tells Global News the minister will quote “have more to say soon” regarding the season.

Meanwhile, Mallet says nobody wants the season to be cancelled, but they might have to ask for that if health and safety conditions cant be met.

