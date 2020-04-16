Coronavirus: City of Barrie extends lockdown until summer, bans yard sales

Send this page to someone via email

As the province continues efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the City of Barrie, Ont., has extended the closure and cancellations of its community centres, events, theatre shows and sports field bookings until June 30.

The city has also banned yard sales until further notice in order to prevent people from congregating.

Gatherings of more than five are banned under Ontario’s emergency order as of March 28.

Failing to comply with an emergency order is a set fine of $750, while obstructing any person exercising a power or performing a duty in accordance with an emergency order comes with a $1,000 fine.

The City of Barrie says all cancellations and closures will be regularly reviewed by its emergency control group, with the possibility of being extended, based on the advice of public health officials.

At the beginning of April, the City of Barrie enforced a bylaw to prohibit certain activities and to regulate physical distancing. Those not abiding by the physical distancing regulation can be fined anywhere between $500 and $100,000 for each offence.

The city has also launched a COVID-19 enforcement line so that the public can report matters of non-compliance with emergency orders.

As of Thursday morning, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has reported 165 total COVID-19 cases, including 11 deaths. Ontario has reported 8,961 cases, including 423 deaths.

