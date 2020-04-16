‘No one should go hungry’: Eastern Ontario groups join forces to provide meals

Send this page to someone via email

The majority of the public has been buying food from the grocery store or a restaurant and immediately returning back to their homes.

Others, meanwhile, rely on food banks and other organizations to provide meals.

In the small Eastern Ontario town of Prescott, two volunteer groups have taken it upon themselves to ensure no one goes hungry.

“We used to have hot meals at South Grenville High School each week, but because schools are closed, we haven’t been able to do that,” said Bonnie Pidgeon Cougler, the executive director of Food for All Food Bank.

King’s Kitchen was held at the high school each Wednesday for community members in need of a free meal, but due to the closure of schools in the country, Pridgeon Cougler and her staff have joined with local legions and Wind Mill Brewery to deliver meals to people’s doorsteps during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is for anyone who needs a meal, or seniors, people with disabilities, and those who live alone,” said Pidgeon Couglar outside the food bank.

“No one should go hungry.”

Food for All is not alone in its effort. Connect Youth, an outreach program for at-risk youth, has been delivering nearly 200 baskets filled with perishable food items and activities to stay busy during isolation.

“We know this pandemic is tragic, and we hope we can continue to have interaction with the youth and support their families,” said Victoria Robertson, Connect Youth’s program manager.

According to Robertson, many students in Connect Youth attend South Grenville, the high school where the foot bank provides meals each week. .

When the closures began last month, she said, she felt she needed to stay in touch with their lives and ensure they are being taken care of.

“We are not just supplying meals, snacks, and activities, but we’ve also giving phone cards so families or the child can contact services if need be,” said Robertson.

Both the Food for All and Connect Youth initiatives have caught the attention of surrounding municipalities. Prescott Mayor Brett Todd told Global News on Wednesday that he has donated $4,000 to each program.

“It’s just incredible and heartwarming. It shows how resilient we are,” Mayor Todd said.

“We have a community grants program in place already, but we have given more and are prepared to give more if needed.”

Robertson and Pidgeon Couglar both say they received an additional $4000 in funding from United Way.

“We were also granted $500 from the township of Edwardsburgh Cardinal and $500 from the Township of Augusta, as well,” said Robertson.

The two groups are also urging the community to contact them if they know of anyone in need of food and other supplies.