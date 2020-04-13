London Food Bank’s virtual spring food drive collects 188,696 pounds worth of food, monetary donations

Send this page to someone via email

Londoners flexed their charitable muscles amid the COVID-19 pandemic in support of the London Food Bank’s annual spring food drive.

The 33rd edition of the campaign kicked off April 3 and amassed 188,696 pounds of food by Monday, the drive’s final day, according to Jane Roy, co-executive director of the London Food Bank.

The tally — more than double that from last year’s drive — includes online monetary donations that will be used to purchase food as well as physical food donations made over the course of the campaign.

In a bid to flatten the curve amid the pandemic, the London Food Bank announced earlier this month that this year’s spring food drive would be largely online, with virtual donation bags and monetary donations replacing physical bags and food.

In all, the food bank says Londoners contributed 54,410 pounds of physical food and 134,286 pounds in monetary donations — $349,150. A $2.60 donation equals one pound of food, according to Food Banks Canada.

“There’s been some really great corporate donations with regards to some big meat donations that have come in from, you know, Cargill, Innovata Foods, Tillsonburg Custom Food,” Roy said in an interview with 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady.

The three companies donated a total of about 40,000 pounds in chicken, meat, and other food products — nearly three-quarters of all physical food this year’s campaign took in.

While the food bank did have collection bins at some grocery stores this year — with permission from the Middlesex-London Health Unit — a majority of donations were monetary ones, Roy said, adding some donors even took it upon themselves to set up monthly donations.

“That becomes a huge boost just to continue helping the folks that need the help, because this isn’t a one-time assistance,” Roy said.

“The help that’s given isn’t just for this week or next week or the week that’s following, it’s for the months that are upcoming.”

Those months are looking increasingly uncertain as the COVID-19 pandemic, with its unprecedented economic and social impacts, continues to play out.

Last week, Roy said the number of people visiting the food bank remained consistent, with about 100 to 110 families accessing the service every day. Some 30 per cent of families were there for the first time.

“We don’t know how long we’re going to be in this,” Roy said. “And even as some of the restrictions may get lifted after a few months, they may not. It’s still going to take people months and months and months to recover.

“Any donations… that can continue to come in are incredibly important.”

The money and food collected will support not just the food bank but also a number of the food bank’s other partnership agencies.

Those looking to contribute to the London Food Bank can find out how through the organization’s website.