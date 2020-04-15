McCulloch Road in Kelowna set to reopen after two-month closure

Send this page to someone via email

McCulloch Road in Kelowna is set to be re-opened on Thursday, April 16, 2020, after a two-month-long closure.

During the closure, a 300-mm irrigation main was replaced that was prone to failure.

The City of Kelowna says the project was funded through the South East Kelowna Irrigation District’s capital program.

As the $86-million Phase 1-Kelowna Integrated Water project wraps up, the city says residents will continue to see service line connections, meter pit installations, paving and landscape restoration.

According to the city, transit stops on McCulloch Road will be reinstated, but the city says transit users should view updated bus schedules as they have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find more information on the city’s water system here.

