Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

FortisBC proposes new gas line project to meet Okanagan growth

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 3:29 pm
FortisBC is planning a new expansion project to help meet the energy demands of the Okanagan.
FortisBC is planning a new expansion project to help meet the energy demands of the Okanagan. Global News

FortisBC has announced that it is proposing an expansion to the natural gas system in the Okanagan.

The Okanagan Capacity Upgrade project is aimed at supporting the everyday energy needs of the Okanagan community.

Related News

READ MORE: Chaos ensues when distillery in Kelowna, B.C., gives away free sanitizer

FortisBC says the proposed project is driven by the growing demand for energy in the Okanagan region.

It adds that the upgrades would meet the needs of the community for the next five years.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — more infrastructure for B.C. commercial truck drivers

Around 30 kilometres of new gas lines would be built, connecting to Penticton’s eastern system and extending north towards Chute Lake, according to FortisBC.

The energy company says the project is still in its infancy as FortisBC prepares its application for the project.

Story continues below advertisement

It says the application is expected to be submitted this year.

READ MORE: Indo-Canadian community in Kelowna shows appreciation for front-line health-care workers

If the Okanagan Capacity Upgrade project is approved, FortisBC says it will:

  • Strengthen the system for approximately 90,000 homes and businesses in the Okanagan that rely on natural gas service.
  • Meet growth in regional demand, with some communities expected to grow by up to 40 per cent in the next 20 years.
  • Begin construction as early as 2021 and be operational by 2023.

Opportunities for public feedback include two telephone town halls on April 30 and May 6.

You can find more info on the new proposed project here.

Reality show goes ahead in West Kelowna amid pandemic
Reality show goes ahead in West Kelowna amid pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanaganpentictoncentral okanagansouth okanaganFortisBCPopulation GrowthFortisGas LinesChute LakeOkanagan Capacity UpgradeOkanagan Capacity Upgrade project
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.