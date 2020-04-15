FortisBC proposes new gas line project to meet Okanagan growth

Send this page to someone via email

FortisBC has announced that it is proposing an expansion to the natural gas system in the Okanagan.

The Okanagan Capacity Upgrade project is aimed at supporting the everyday energy needs of the Okanagan community.

FortisBC says the proposed project is driven by the growing demand for energy in the Okanagan region.

It adds that the upgrades would meet the needs of the community for the next five years.

Around 30 kilometres of new gas lines would be built, connecting to Penticton’s eastern system and extending north towards Chute Lake, according to FortisBC.

The energy company says the project is still in its infancy as FortisBC prepares its application for the project.

It says the application is expected to be submitted this year.

If the Okanagan Capacity Upgrade project is approved, FortisBC says it will:

Strengthen the system for approximately 90,000 homes and businesses in the Okanagan that rely on natural gas service.

Meet growth in regional demand, with some communities expected to grow by up to 40 per cent in the next 20 years.

Begin construction as early as 2021 and be operational by 2023.

Opportunities for public feedback include two telephone town halls on April 30 and May 6.

You can find more info on the new proposed project here.

